Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, April 24, 2019 – 10 a.m.

(Open Forum – 11:45 a.m. to noon)
1.Call to Order.
2.Adoption of Agenda
a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes April 10, 2019
4.Action List
5.Delegations
a.Sheila Willis – History Check Mobile App Impact Tourism
6.Public Hearings
a.Land-Use Bylaw Amendment 05-2019 – 1 p.m.
7.Staff Reports – None
8.Administration
a.Northern Lakes College Practical Nursing Capping and Pinning Ceremony
b.Northern Lakes College Convocation
c.Provincial Election Results
9.Corporate Services
a.Cheque List
b.Statement of Operations – March 31, 2019
c.Tax Recovery – Sale of Lands / Properties by Public Auction
d.Grouard Community Association – Outdoor Rink
e.Recreation Capital Payment – LED Lighting
f.High Prairie Aquatic Centre – Wall Repair
g.Final Budget
h.Tax Bylaw
10.Planning and Development
a.Volunteer Appreciation Week (Discussion Item)
b.Proposed Faust Protection Area
c.Permission to Install Communications Tower (Kinuso)
11.Public Works – None
12.Community Services – None
13.Information and Correspondence
14.In Camera
a.Legal
b.Labour
c.Land
15.Notices of Motion
16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – May 8, 2019
17.Calendar – April and May
18.Adjournment