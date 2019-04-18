Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, April 24, 2019 – 10 a.m.

(Open Forum – 11:45 a.m. to noon)

1.Call to Order.

2.Adoption of Agenda
……….a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes April 10, 2019

4.Action List

5.Delegations
……….a.Sheila Willis – History Check Mobile App Impact Tourism

6.Public Hearings
……….a.Land-Use Bylaw Amendment 05-2019 – 1 p.m.

7.Staff Reports – None

8.Administration
……….a.Northern Lakes College Practical Nursing Capping and Pinning Ceremony
……….b.Northern Lakes College Convocation
……….c.Provincial Election Results

9.Corporate Services
……….a.Cheque List
……….b.Statement of Operations – March 31, 2019
……….c.Tax Recovery – Sale of Lands / Properties by Public Auction
……….d.Grouard Community Association – Outdoor Rink
……….e.Recreation Capital Payment – LED Lighting
……….f.High Prairie Aquatic Centre – Wall Repair
……….g.Final Budget
……….h.Tax Bylaw

10.Planning and Development
……….a.Volunteer Appreciation Week (Discussion Item)
……….b.Proposed Faust Protection Area
……….c.Permission to Install Communications Tower (Kinuso)

11.Public Works – None

12.Community Services – None

13.Information and Correspondence

14.In Camera
……….a.Legal
……….b.Labour
……….c.Land

15.Notices of Motion

16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – May 8, 2019

17.Calendar – April and May

18.Adjournment

 

