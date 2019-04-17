Big Lakes strikes agreement with Peavine

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fire services for Peavine Metis Settlement are now provided by Big Lakes County Fire Services.



At its regular meeting April 10, county approved a fire service agreement.



“The intent of the agreement is to provide fire service coverage to Peavine Metis Settle- ment for as long as it is needed,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



“We have responded there twice in the last three years.”



The agreement clarifies terms and conditions.



“It is in our best interest to protect the county,” Panasiuk says.



He says the agreement would end if Peavine forms a fire department.



Peavine will pay the county $5,000 per year for three years.



“That will provide the county the time to assess if the amount is adequate to cover the calls for service,” Panasiuk says.



“If needed, the annual fee would be adjusted to fit the assessed three-year average, but would not go below $5,000 a year.”



Big Lakes fire service is not obligated to respond during dangerous road or weather conditions, the agreement states.



Big Lakes will not commit to calls to Peavine when county fire equipment and firefighters are active in a serious incident or threat of fire in the county.



Under no circumstances is the county to be held responsible for the failure to prevent a fire nor minimize damage.



Neither is the county held responsible for the failure to minimize damages.



Peavine may also send their volunteer firefighters to any Big Lakes scheduled training sessions if permission is granted by the fire chief.