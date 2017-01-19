Big Lakes OKs expanding water reservoirs in its hamlets

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to upgrade water reservoirs in Joussard, Grouard and Enilda have been supported by Big Lakes County council.

At its regular meeting Jan. 11, county council approved a staff recommendation to call for requests for proposals to expand the reservoirs in those hamlets.

“Increasing capacity of drinking water reservoirs will bring opportunity to install more water lines to our residents,” says a report from Ted Laszczak, director of utilities and safety.

Expansions of reservoirs will enhance the communities, to help sustain the hamlets into the future.

“It’s a really good first step to improve water for our ratepayers and we look forward to getting started on the projects,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

Total cost of the projects is estimated at $7-8 million, Laszczak says.

“Providing more water will improve development and growth for those communities,” he says.

Council further approved a recommendations for administration to seek grant funding for the projects.