Big Lakes FCSS staff remember the needy

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There is no reason for any child to not experience the joy of opening a Christmas gift each year.

It’s what the Big Lakes Christmas Angels program strives to attain each year by preparing food hampers and toys to give to disadvantaged families in the county.

On Dec. 15-16, FCSS staff began preparing 62 hampers at Enilda, which were delivered Dec. 21 in the region.

“This program is completely funded by donations,” says Joussard outreach worker LaRetta Casavant.

The program is truly a team effort. County staff pitch in by bringing food items from High Prairie and fire department members help distribute the hampers. The Joussard Community Association donated use of their hall to put together the hampers Dec. 20-21.

“It is our goal that every resident of the county enjoys food on the table and toys under the tree this Christmas,” says Louise Myre, executive director of Big Lakes FCSS.

“At Christmas, and especially during these down economic times, stress levels increase for many low-income families as there are no additional resources and this can add up to major disappointment, especially when children’s expectations cannot be met.”

Donations were down this year a bit, but not surprising, given the tough economic times.

Still, many children and families will enjoy a brighter Christmas, thanks to the efforts of Big Lakes County FCSS staff.

The program has operated for over 10 years.