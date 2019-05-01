Big Lakes County welcomes student intern

Brett Hawken

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County welcomes a young intern who will work for one year.



Brett Hawken started April 15 as an intern under the Alberta Municipal Intern Program.



“I hope the internship grants me the initial tools to become a CAO one day,” says Hawken, who comes from Westaskiwin.



“I look forward to working with all the different businesses and municipalities associated with Big Lakes.”



He may be following in the footsteps of his father Rod Hawken, CAO of the County of Westaskiwin.



“My father encouraged me to enter the program when I graduated from university,” Hawken says.



“He reiterated all the exposure this program gives to all the departments.



“Learning about many different positions is a very enticing opportunity.”



Hawken is working with CAO Jordan Panasiuk.



“Brett will be doing a bit of everything,” says Panasiuk.



“As part of the program, he will be taking on special projects and assisting all of the different departments in the county to get the full scope of a municipality and its operations.”



The county is happy to work with the intern.



“We are thrilled to have Brett on board,” Panasiuk says.



“It is always great to see young talented people looking to municipal government as their career choice.”



Currently, Hawken is drafting a proposal on how to deliver tourism information and services throughout Big Lakes County, creating an asset disposal motion for council and helping co-ordinate the 2019 Big Lakes Invitational Charity Golf Tournament.



Hawken is excited about the opportunity.



“I get to learn as much as I can about all the different departments and where I could be a good fit,” Hawken says.



He graduated from MacEwan University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree – Marketing Major.



Hawken is currently enrolled in the National Advanced Certificate in Local Authority Administration Program through the University of Alberta to learn about municipal government.



He wants to be active in the community during his stay.



I look forward to finding out about local sports teams and being part of Big Lakes County,” Hawken says.



The internship starts on a one-year contract that can be extended to two years.