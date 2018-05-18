Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, May 23, 2018 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.
2.Additions to Agenda
3.Adoption of Agenda.
4.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes May 9
5.Action List.
6.Delegation – Ryan Herben, Shaw’s Point Resort – 1 p.m.
7.Staff Reports – N/A
8.Tenders – N/A
9.Public Hearing – Land-Use Bylaw Amendment 05-2018 – 1:30 p.m.
10.Administration
a.Little Smoky Recreation Area Visit
b.Declaration of Seniors’ Week
c.Councillor Welch
11.Corporate Services
a.Cheque List
12.Planning and Development
a.Inter-Municipal Development Plan Committee
b.Safety Codes Services Agreement
c.Development Permit Application 19-D0046
13.Public Works – N/A
14.Utilities
a.Prairie Echo Waterline Alignment
15.Community Services
a. Peace Regional Economic Development Alliance Municipal Fund Application
16.FCSS – N/A
17.Agriculture
a.2018 BMO Farm Family Award
18.Fire Services – N/A
19.Information/Correspondence
20.In Camera
a.Legal and Negotiations
b.Labour
c.Land and Negotiations
21.Notices of Motion
22.Next meeting Dates – Regular meeting June 23.
23.Calendar – April and May
24.Adjournment