Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, May 23, 2018 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.

2.Additions to Agenda

3.Adoption of Agenda.

4.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes May 9

5.Action List.

6.Delegation – Ryan Herben, Shaw’s Point Resort – 1 p.m.

7.Staff Reports – N/A

8.Tenders – N/A

9.Public Hearing – Land-Use Bylaw Amendment 05-2018 – 1:30 p.m.

10.Administration
…….a.Little Smoky Recreation Area Visit
…….b.Declaration of Seniors’ Week
…….c.Councillor Welch

11.Corporate Services
…….a.Cheque List

12.Planning and Development
…….a.Inter-Municipal Development Plan Committee
…….b.Safety Codes Services Agreement
…….c.Development Permit Application 19-D0046

13.Public Works – N/A

14.Utilities
…….a.Prairie Echo Waterline Alignment

15.Community Services
…….a. Peace Regional Economic Development Alliance Municipal Fund Application

16.FCSS – N/A

17.Agriculture
…….a.2018 BMO Farm Family Award

18.Fire Services – N/A

19.Information/Correspondence

20.In Camera
…….a.Legal and Negotiations
…….b.Labour
…….c.Land and Negotiations

21.Notices of Motion

22.Next meeting Dates – Regular meeting June 23.

23.Calendar – April and May

24.Adjournment

 

