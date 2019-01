Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, Jan. 9, 2019 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.

2.Adoption of Agenda.

……….a.Adoption of special (budget) meeting minutes Dec. 6, 2018

……….b.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes Dec. 12, 2018

4.Action List.

5.Delegations

……….a.Joanne Delaronde, Small Craft Harbours – 1 p.m. (In camera)

……….b.Ann Everatt President, Northern Lakes College – 1:30 p.m.

……….c.Kin Merc Oil and Gas – 2 p.m. (In camera)

6.Public Hearings – None

7.Staff Reports –

……….a. CAO

……….b.Director of Planning and Development

……….c.Director of Corporate Services

……….d.Director of Public Works

8.Administration

……….a.Big Lakes County Library – board secretary / member appointment

9.Corporate Services

……….a.Cheque List

……….b.Grouard Community Association – Outdoor Skating Rink

……….c.Northern Lakes College Sponsorship

……….d.Northern Alberta Historical Society Railway Museum Sponsorship

……….e.Smoky Applied Research Demonstration Association – Letter of Support

……….f.Council Honouria

10.Planning and Development

……….a.Bylaw 01-2019 – Establish a Inter-municipal Subdivision and Development Appeal Board

……….b.Rescind Bylaw Enforcement Policies BLE-03, BLE-04 and BLE-07

……….c.Faust Land Exchange

11.Public Works

……….a.Road Grading Policies and Procedures

……….b.Alberta Farm Fresh Producers

……….c.Smoky Applied Research Demonstration Association – Funding Request

……….d.VSI Veterinary Services

……….e.Wild Boar Containment Standards Agreement

12.Community Services

……….a.Gulfoods – United Arab Emirates

13.Information/Correspondence.

14.In Camera.

……….a.Legal

……….b.Labour

……….c.Land

15.Notices of Motion

16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – Jan. 23.

17.Calendar – January and February.

18.Adjournment