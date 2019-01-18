Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, Jan. 23, 2019 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.
2.Adoption of Agenda.
3.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes Jan. 9, 2019
4.Action List.
5.Delegations
……….a.St. Andrew’s Grade 6 Students – 10:40 a.m.
……….b.High Prairie and District Golf Club – 1 p.m.
6.Public Hearings – None
7.Staff Reports – None
8.Administration
……….a.SARDA Land Purchase
……….b.Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament
9.Corporate Services
……….a.Cheque List
……….b.Grouard Community Association – Outdoor Skating Rink
……….c.Polcy Amendment – Council Honourarium
……….d.Grouard Seniors Association – Cultural Recreation Funding
……….e.High Prairie Fish and Game Association
……….f.Policy Update – Return of Service Bursary
……….g.STARS Sponsorship
……….h.High Prairie Native Friendship Centre – Letter of Support
10.Planning and Development
……….a.Development Agreement – Sub. No. 16-21
……….b.General Servicing Standards – Policy Admin – 61
11.Public Works
……….a.Northern Lakes College – Culvert Replacement Cost-Sharing Request
……….b.Peace Country Beef and Forage Association – Request for Funding
……….c.M.D. of Smoky River – Request for Partnership for Bridge Replacement (BF71663)
12.Community Services
……….a.Fire Rescue Unit Replacement in 2019
……….b.High Prairie Fire Engine Replacement
13.Information/Correspondence.
14.In Camera.
……….a.Legal
……….b.Labour
……….c.Land
15.Notices of Motion
16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – Feb. 13
17.Calendar – January and February.
18.Adjournment

