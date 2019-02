Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, Feb. 27, 2019 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.



2.Adoption of Agenda.

……….a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes Feb. 13, 2019



4.Action List.



5.Delegations

……….a.Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie – 1 p.m.



6.Public Hearings

……….a.Road Closure Bylaw 32-2018 – 1:30 p.m.



7.Staff Reports – None

……….a.CAO



8.Administration

……….a.2019-2020 Policing Priorities

……….b.Big Lakes County and Woodlands County ICF Bylaw 03-2019

……….c.Administration Office Hours of Operation

……….d.Council Photograph Policy



9.Corporate Services

……….a.Cheque List

……….b.Statement of Operations – Jan. 31, 2019

……….c.High Prairie Agricultural Society – Operating Grant

……….d.Swan Hills Outdoor Recreation Club – Operating Grant

……….e.Faust Silver and Gold Seniors Society and Faust Charity Association

……….f.Purchase of Aerial Photography

……….g.Letter of Support – M.D. of Smoky River



10.Planning and Development

……….a.St. Vladimir Cemetery Association

……….b.Old Enilda Fire Hall



11.Public Works

……….a.Red Sky Condo Corporation – Water Leak – Joussard

……….b.Lesser Slave Watershed Council – 2019 Funding

……….c.Aquatic Invasive Species – Monitoring and Response Policy

……….d.Wolf Bounty

……….e.Peace Country Beef and Forage Association – 2019 Funding

……….f.GE Alfalfa Bylaw

……….g.VSI

……….h.Alberta Invasive Species Council – Sponsorship

……….i.Plant Protein Alliance of Alberta

……….j.Canadian Hemp Trade Alliance – Membership

……….k.Capital Budget Amendment – Animal Impound Facility

……….l.Capital Budget Amendement – Administration Offices



12.Community Services –None



13.Information and Correspondence



14.In Camera.

……….a.Legal

……….b.Labour

……….c.Land



15.Notices of Motion



16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – March 13



17.Calendar – February and March



18.Adjournment