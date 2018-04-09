Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, April 11, 2018 – 10 a.m.

· by · 0

1.Call to Order.
2.Additions to Agenda
3.Adoption of Agenda.
4.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes March 28
5.Action List.
6.Delegation – Ryan Herben, Shaw’s Point Resort – 1:30 p.m.
7.Staff Reports
……a.Director of Corporate Services
……b.Director of Planning and Development
……c.Director of Public Works
……d.Director of Utilities
……e.Deputy CAO
8.Tenders – N/A
9.Public Hearing – N/A
10.Administration – N/A
11.Corporate Services
……a. Cheque List.
……b. Statement of Operations – February 2018
……c. PRFC 2018 Northern HEAT Conference
……d. Salt Prairie 2017 Operating Grant Application
12.Planning and Development
……a. Safety Codes Services Agreement
……b. Municipal Emergency Response Plan
……c. Land-Use Bylaw Amendment 04-2018 – First Reading
13.Public Works
……a. HPDRSWMA Amended Partnership Agreement
14.Utilities
……a. Faust Charity Association – Water Leak
……b. Gerald Sawan , Faust – Water Leak
15.Community Services
……a. Schedule of Fees Bylaw – Amendment 02-2018
16.FCSS – Presentation – 1 p.m.
17.Agriculture – N/A
18.Fire Services – N/A
……a. Fire Chief’s Truck Replacement – 2018
……b. Enilda Fire Engine Capital – Replacement Funding Increase – 2018
……c. H.P. Fire Department – Request to Access Equipment Reserve Funds
19.Information/Correspondence
20.In Camera
……a. Legal and Negotiations
……b. Labour
……c. Land and Negotiations
21.Notices of Motion
22.Next meeting Dates – Regular meeting April 25
23.Calendar – April and May
24.Adjournment

 

Share this post

Post Comment