Big Lakes County receives economic award

Big Lakes County received an Excellence Award from Economic Developers Alberta. Left-right, are Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority consultant Lisa Baroldi, authority chair and Councillor Robert Nygaard, deputy CAO Jordan Panasiuk and Reeve Ken Matthews.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County received an Excellence Award from Economic Developers Alberta.

The award was presented to Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority for its business retention and expansion efforts for sector tours and profiles, says a news release from the county March 26.

Awards were presented at the annual Economic Developers Alberta conference and Minister’s Dinner and Award Ceremony held in Banff, March 21-23.

“Our local businesses are the engine of our economy,” says Councillor Robert Nygaard, who chairs the economic authority.

“The winning projects focus on our businesses so they stay here and grow and that leads to more jobs and investment.”

The county received lots of compliments for its achievements.

“People from around the province kept coming up to us and saying that they heard about all of the good work we’re doing in Big Lakes,” Nygaard says.

“It puts our whole region on the radar as a good place to do business.”

Big Lakes won in the small community/region category (populations under 25,000) for its diversification and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) support initiative, which was partially funded by the Alberta Community and Economic Support program (CARES).

Through its innovative approach to sector tours and profiles, Big Lakes County’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) provided a solution for all stakeholders – local business, investors, partners, and governments – to make informed decisions about where, how, and what to invest in Big Lakes.

Sector profiles provide important data and insights into Big Lakes’ economy, and the tours brought industry and government together to explore local economic challenges and opportunities.

The economic development award was the second for the county that was presented the Best Publication Award for its sector profiles from the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC) at the annual conference on Sept. 12 in Niagara Falls,

Big Lakes has a lot to celebrate these days.

Alberta Economic Development and Trade invited the county and three other communities in mid-February to present their CARES projects.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous was the guest for the Minister’s Dinner.

Wetaskiwin, Morinville, County of Northern Lights and Sundre were other finalists.