Big Lakes County council briefs March 13

-Big Lakes County tax deadlines may change

Deadlines for Big Lakes County residents to pay property taxes could change in 2019.

Council made first steps to adjust the current dates of June 30 and Dec. 31 to the last business days of June and December.

At its regular meeting March 13, council gave first two readings to a bylaw to change the deadlines.

However, the issue splits council as five councillors voted in favour and four opposed.

Corporate services director Heather Nanninga says the change gives “clarity” when taxes can be paid before a penalty is charged.

She adds the new policy would be similar to many utility companies.

The bylaw is expected to return to council for final reading at a future meeting.

Council will also review the current rates, which haven’t changed since 2016.

Big Lakes now charges a penalty rate of 7.5 percent after June 30 and 14.5 percent after Dec. 31.

-Councillor says “High Prairie is dying”

Enilda – Big Lakes Councillor Donald Bissell says business in High Prairie is going down and needs more support from the county.

“In my mind, the Town of High Prairie is dying,” Bissell says.

“If the town and county can get together and get businesses started, it would be beneficial to everyone,” Bissell says.

Reeve Richard Simard suggests stronger ties with the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to spur and strengthen business.

“The chamber is looking to revitalize downtown,” Simard says.

“We could consider working with the chamber.”

Coouncillors say high prices, selection and big-box stores in nearby larger communities hurt small towns like High Prairie.

-Police dog handler back on radar

Council wants a police dog handler back in the local region.

“We’re going to lobby for a dog handler for our area,” Reeve Richard Simard says.

Big Lakes County plans to discuss the issue with the RCMP K Division at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta spring convention March 18-20.

A dog handler position returned to the area Jan. 30, 2018 and based at High Prairie RCMP.

Dog handler Cst. Andrew Druhan lived in Peace River and the service moved out of High Prairie about five weeks later, S/Sgt. Warren Wright says.

“During discussion for the RMA convention, it was suggested that council may want to lobby for the dog handler position be moved to Faust RCMP,” CAO Jordan Panaiuk says in a report to council.

“Faust is a more central location.”

-To spray or not to spray

County council clarified a policy for land owners to be exempt from herbicides sprayed beside their land.

At its regular meeting March 13, county council updated a policy from the Agricultural Service Board (ASB).

“The requirement of landowners having to renew their spray exemption contract annually has been removed,” agricultural fieldman Sheila Kaus says.”

“The spray exemption policy has been changed so that a signature on the contract will be required only once.”

Anyone previously enrolled for spray exemption must sign a contract before May 1.

The signed contract will include participants on a permanent basis.

For more information, contact Kaus by phone at (780) 523-8249 or email to skaus@biglakescounty.ca.