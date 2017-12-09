Big Lakes County approves 5 projects

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has been awarded just over $2.8 million in funding from the provincial Municipal Sustainability Initiative program for five capital projects.

At its regular meeting Nov. 29, council received letter from Alberta Municipal Affairs that the county has been allocated a total of $2,849,547 in MSI funding.

Joussard is the big benefactor as funding has been awarded for road paving for $1,198,581 and for a fire hall expansion for $364,986.

“We’re please that funding has been approved,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“They are priority projects and they’re within the scope of the program.”

Funding has also been approved a new grader for $727,600, South Heart River bridge for $333,080 and purchase a public works vehicle for $253,000.

“By providing funding to our municipal partners through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative, we continue to assist municipalities in building strong, safe and resilient communities while respecting local priorities,” Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson says in the letter.

MSI helps support local infrastructure priorities and build strong, safe and resilient communities.

Municipal Affairs has allocated about $8.4 billion to municipalities since the program launched in 2007.

That has allowed communities to build and rehabilitate roadways and bridges, water and wastewater systems, public transit facilities, and recreation and sport facilities and address other key local priorities.