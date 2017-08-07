Big Lakes announces advance voting

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Voters in Big Lakes County can cast their votes early in municipal elections this October.

At its regular meeting July 26, council set an advanced poll for Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the council chambers, as recommended by administration.

“That also coincides with the Town of High Prairie advance poll,” CAO Roy Brideau says.

The advance polls will be for both the county and trustees for High Prairie School Division.

Election day is Oct. 16.

Nomination day is set for Sept. 18.

Executive assistant Jessica Martinson was appointed the returning officer by council on April 12.