Big Bad Wolf still on ‘naughty’ list

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a Christmas concert two years in the making! Not to mention the first in the new Joussard School!

Staff went the extra mile to ensure the first concert was a big success.

With many decorations and costumes, the concert had the perfect mix of traditional carols, modern favourites, and a very humourous play where bad characters were put in front of a jury to explain their actions. The excuses were very imaginative and entertaining.

The new school allowed staff to hold one concert instead of two.

Remember, the old gym was so small barely 100 could fit inside its very cramped quarters. The extra room was sheer delight for students and the audience.

Playschool students recited two poems, When Santa Claus Comes, and The Day Before Christmas, before kindergarten students sang Up on the Rooftop.

The children were adorable in their costumes. Grade 1 students in Shoba Jacob’s class sang Oh What a Special Night before Grade 2 students got the gym rocking with Jingle Bell Rock.

Crystal Stecik’s Grade 4s recited Alphabet Poetry before the French class sang two songs.

A little bit of rap from Spencer Smith’s Grade 4-5 class got things moving once again before Hannah Knowles’ Grade 6 students performed the play, Dear Santa, I Can Explain…! In the play, some unscrupulous characters appeared before Santa and the jury to determine if they should be put on the “nice” or “naughty” list. One by one, all were forgiven until the Big Bad Wolf appeared on the scene. His stomach started to grumble, he got that hungry look in his eyes, and everyone scattered. No “nice” list for him!

The Cree class sang Santa Claus is Coming to Town to complete the concert.