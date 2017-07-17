Beyond their wildest expectations

About 1,000 celebrate Canada 150 in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several hundred residents of High Prairie and the region celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday during Canada Day festivities July 1 in Jaycee Park.

Party in the Park was co-sponsored by the Town of High Prairie sesquicentennial committee in partnership with the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board and Big Lakes County.

“We had an estimated 1,000 people and it was a great day,” says Tammy Kaleta, who chairs the sesquicentennial committee.

“I think the attendance exceeded our expectations.”

Enthusiasm about the event has inspired the idea to continue Canada Day festivities in town annually.

“General consensus from the committee is that we want to encourage the town to hold a Canada Day event annually.”

One town councillor agrees.

“Lots of people have asked if Canada Day celebrations in High Prairie will become an annual event,” says Councillor Debbie Rose, who made the comments as president of High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce during its regular meeting July 5.

“It’s great that different organizations work together.”

She suggested the chamber could become part of the planning and encourages town council to allocate funding annually.

A special message was given by Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee to open the day.

“We do have a lot to celebrate,” says Larivee. “What an amazing place we have. It’s filled with amazing people, from Indigenous people, who have called this place home for a long time, to settlers and newcomers.”

People enjoyed the event, which started at 11 a.m. and concluded around 7 p.m. after cake and gifts were distributed.

Organizers and longtime residents say the event was the first community Canada Day celebration in memory.

Organizations and businesses also participated. The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Centre offered various children games and activities. Marigold Enterprises hosted a barbecue fundraiser in partnership with Freson Bros., and children’s activities and a farmer’s market, and

Peavine Inn and Suites provided activities for older children, youth and adults and Indigenous handgames.

The cake was provided by the county and ATCO Electric, while cupcakes were made by Yvonne Sanders.

“The day was truly a celebration, a birthday party,” Kaleta says.

“People seemed happy, content and enjoyed simple pleasures, each other’s company and opportunities to come out as a family.

“I think people were curious to see how the event would go and came out to participate in this special day.”

Planning for Canada Day in the future, she advises organizers to schedule events that wouldn’t compete with other communities in the region, but enhance.

She also suggests the town and county continue to support the event.