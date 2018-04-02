Beverley Anne DeWinter obituary

Beverley Anne DeWinter [nee Craine] passed away on March 11, 2018 at the age of 86 years, at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.

Beverley was born July 16, 1931, in Lethbridge, to parents Jack Craine and Ellen Glambeck. After taking education in Calgary, she taught school in the farming community of Big Meadow, where she met and married local farmer, Albert DeWinter, in 1953. The couple raised four children, farmed, and traveled, while Beverley continued to teach until her retirement in 1987, from the Holy Roman Catholic School, St. Andrew’s, in High Prairie.

Following the death of her husband in 1995, Beverley sold the farm and moved into High Prairie, where she lived for the next 13 years, continuing to spend as much time with her family and traveling as possible. Due to increasing mobility issues, in 2008 Beverley moved to the Waterford Assisted living facility in Edmonton, where she was closer to her grandchildren, made many new friends and was soon part of a new church family.

In 2016, due to her declining health, Beverley went into the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.

Beverley was a strong person, who loved her family, friends, socializing, traveling, teaching, gardening, bowling, square dancing, puzzles and genealogy. Although she suffered most of her life with debilitating arthritis, she never let it affect her positive outlook on life, feel sorry for herself, or let it stop her from doing the things she loved.

Beverley enjoyed life, and never forgot any of her family’s birthdays, or milestones. She never missed an opportunity to stop for a visit, making new friends wherever she went, and always took the time to stop and smell and/or appreciate the flowers.

Beverley will always be remembered and sadly missed by all those who knew her. Including her son Frank and wife Carol DeWinter of Pittsburgh, Penn.; daughter Anne Gagne, of Mayerthorpe, AB; daughter Sally Taylor and partner Guy Boulet of High Prairie; and daughter Julie DeWinter and partner Geordie Lee of Grande Prairie; 13 grandchildren, including Robert DeWinter, Christina [Luke Radke], Frances [Frank Visser], and Audrey DeWinter; Kurt, Tracy, and Michelle Gagne; Shawna, Laura [Andrew Hook], and Kyle [Meghan Seitz] Taylor; John, Aaron [Victoria MacNeil], and Jamie Lee [Jamie missing since September 2011]; and four great-grandchildren: Cole Gagne; Eva, Hilary, and Ruby Radke.

Beverley was predeceased by: her parents and both brothers; grandson, Ted DeWinter, in 1983; husband, Albert DeWinter in 1995; and son-in-law Philippe Gagne in 2013.

A celebration of remembrance will be held for Beverley at 1 p.m. on June 3, 2018 at the University of Alberta Botanical Gardens [formerly the Devonian Botanical Gardens] in Edmonton. All Beverley’s family and friends are welcome to attend.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff on floor 7Y at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre, for the care and compassion they showed Beverley during her stay with them.

We would also like to say a special thanks to Bev’s granddaughter-in-law, Meghan [Kyle] Taylor, for all the time and love she gave to our mom over the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverley’s name to The Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre, via Covenant Health, Edmonton, Alta.