Better late than never

High Prairie slated to receive dialysis service in 2020

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Dialysis services are coming to High Prairie next year.



Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced funding at a news conference Feb. 6 at the High Prairie Health Complex.



The government will invest $5.2 million to build a new permanent dialysis clinic in the hospital.



“In 2020, I want to make sure dialysis is in High Prairie,” says Hoffman.



“Having grown up in the region, I know how challenging it can be to travel to access health care.”



When construction of the dialysis unit is complete in 2020, the clinic will be able to provide dialysis services to up to 12 patients weekly.



People in the High Prairie region have lobbied the government for more than one decade to get dialysis in the local hospital.



Alberta Health Services statistics show high numbers of local people require the service.



A kidney patient from Sucker Creek says the dialysis clinic will be a big benefit for local patients.



“It’s going to be a win-win,” says Florence Willier.



“I look forward to better communication with doctors.



“It’s going to be a huge support system.”



Community leaders are delighted about the news.



“It’s a wonderful day,” says George Keay, who chairs the High Prairie and District Health Foundation.



“Now we have to get chemotherapy in the hospital.”



Big Lakes County acting Reeve Ken Matthews shared those words.



“It’s a long time coming,” says Matthews.



Kidney patients in the High Prairie area currently travel outside the region for treatment, including to Slave Lake and Peace River, both more than 100 km away, and Edmonton, 365 km away.



“That’s why I’m so pleased that we are expanding access to life-saving dialysis treatment to High Prairie,” Hoffman says.



Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee also welcomed the news.



“I’m proud that our government has made High Prairie a priority and that we’ve invested in protecting and strengthening health care in rural and northern communities, instead of cutting it,” Larivee says.



“As a former nurse and as a mom, I know how critical it is that the life-changing and life-saving services we need are available close to home, when we need them.”



High Prairie Health- care Auxiliary president Diana Oliver says the Buchanan Family Foundation can be credited for donating funds to support more programs and services to the hospital.



The Buchanan Family Foundation donated $240,000 to auxiliary Nov. 13, 2018.