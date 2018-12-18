Best gifts come in small packages

When I arrived in High Prairie to start work Aug. 1, 1988 I was quickly told about a man who lived on the west side of town. I heard every story. He was a nutbar, he was completely harmless.



I saw him around town pushing his wheelbarrow. He was very loud and, frankly, scared some people. It was probably his booming voice which scared them. His clothes were old and tattered, but he wasn’t dirty. It wasn’t like you curled your nose up every time you got near him.



As time wore on, I realized this man was no danger. He never appeared in court. He minded his own business, scratching out a meager existence doing odd jobs. Many times I saw him cleaning the old Mohawk wash bays. He did many other odd jobs around town.



The Daubert and Ukrainetz families already know who I’m writing about. High Prairians knew him as Frenchie. He worked at Dauberts when they managed Mohawk, and for the Ukrainetz family when they ran the hardware store. Frenchie had a charge account but always paid his bill, I was told. He was honest as the day is long.



I was told his real name years ago but it has long since faded from my memory.



It was suggested to me that I do a feature story on Frenchie. I agreed, since many found him so fascinating. One December, on a beautiful sunny day, I approached him at his home, an old granary, on the west end of town. He was outside when I approached him. He knew who I was.



“I’d like to do story on your life,” I told him.



He invited me inside. The granary was about what I expected. A wood stove in one corner, a couch and bed in other corners. A table which I noted had a South Peace News issue on it.



“Sorry I don’t have any coffee on but I have something for you,” he said.



He reached over to pick up a box of chocolates. They were Marischino cherries. He offered me one.



“Everyone who comes to my house at Christmas gets a treat,” he said.



Perhaps it was my preconceived idea of how a poor person lived. I just did not expect such a treat as a nice chocolate at the home of someone who I thought had so little.



We chatted for awhile and parted with a promise I’d return in the New Year for an interview. Sadly, Frenchie got sick and was shipped back to Quebec where he had family, I was told. His story was never published.



I was remembering Frenchie’s generosity. It may not seem like much to get a chocolate but it spoke more of Frenchie’s attitude, kindness and the way he was raised.



“Everyone who comes to my house at Christmas gets a treat.”



I still don’t know to this day if Frenchie had friends he could visit on Christmas. I don’t know if he received any gifts. What I do know is that he enjoyed the spirit of giving, even if he did not have much to give.



For that reason, Frenchie truly exemplified what Christmas is all about, and I have never forgotten him. A small gift can have a lasting impact.



“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]



“Behold I bring you news of great joy for all the people. Today a Saviour has been born to you.” [Luke 2:10]



Merry Christmas to all of you!