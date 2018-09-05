‘Best game ever,’ says Outlaws’ coach



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws kicked off the bantam football season with a respectable effort against the strong Sexsmith Shamrocks on Aug. 29 at home.



Despite losing 20-6, the Outlaws showed progress as they enter their third season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.



“I thought we played our best game ever when we played the Sexsmith Shamrocks,” says head coach Tom Duchesneau.



“It was a very close game right down to the end.”



Austin Kerekanich scored a touchdown for High Prairie when he ran down the left sideline for a 54-yard touchdown to narrow the Sexsmith lead to 12-6 with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.



Last year, the Outlaws were blanked 33-0 by the Shamrocks who went undefeated in six league games.



“I felt our defensive game was exceptional, as we managed a couple of quarterback sacks, and didn’t allow many first downs,” Duches- neau says.



“The defense on both teams played very well as neither team could generate much offense.”



He is optimistic the team will continue to improve from that effort.



“Overall, I thought every player on the field gave 110 per cent, and when that happens you can hold your head high and be proud of the game you played,” Duchesneau says.



“I received a lot of positive comments from the parents and fans from both teams on how exciting the game was to watch.”



That included one unusual play.



The second Sexsmith touchdown early in the second quarter came off a very unusual turnover by High Prairie when a snap attempt to the punter was high and intercepted by a Shamrock defender who ran the ball into the end zone 35 yards.



High Prairie faced a solid defence, the coach says.



“We had trouble getting our offense working against the Sexsmith rushing defense, which didn’t give our quarterback or receivers much time,” Duchesneau says.



“We need to work on getting the ball off quicker and holding back the other team’s defense.”



He says the team will also be working on more lead blocking to help the tailbacks carry the ball up the field.



Both teams battled each other and the daylight in a game where the kick-off was rescheduled by the league to 6:30 p.m. from 2 p.m.



Upcoming, the Outlaws host Grande Prairie Norsemen on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. High Prairie also hosts the Grande Prairie Broncos on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. and the Peace River Prospectors on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.