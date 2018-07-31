PICs – Bertie celebrates his birthday with friends at park

Crafts are always part of fun-filled Parks Day activities. Above, Amelia Kuehl, 10, of Grande Prairie, dons the fox mask she just completed colouring and cutting.

It was a double celebration everyone enjoyed! Parks Day was celebrated at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park July 21 at noon with many activities and games for children and youth to enjoy. After the heavy rains the night before, the skies broke clear for a warm and sunny day – perfect for park goers to enjoy. Nature-based activities included the Archaeological Dig held by the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum, and several activities hosted By Alberta Parks staff including a scavenger hunt with a focus on park education and activities, Marsh Monsters where participants identified bugs in the park, crafts and games. Junior Forest Rangers also helped with activities. A visit from Alberta Parks mascot Bertie the Beaver thrilled children, only too willing to give him a big hug. When it was announced it was Bertie’s 60th birthday, he even got a few more! A barbecue of hotdogs, hamburgers, cake and refreshments sponsored by Freson Bros. continued until 3 p.m.

Jaeleigh Halverson, 11, of Stony Plain, digs for hidden treasurers at the Archaeological Dig held by the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum. Dinosaur bones and arrowheads were found.
The Archaeological Dig held by the Grouard Native Culture Arts Museum attracted many children and parents, proving that the sand in the tubs was just as popular as the sand on the playground and beaches. Just what treasures were waiting to be found!
Happy Birthday, Bertie! Nora Breukelman, 4, of Grande Prairie, gives her favourite mascot a big birthday hug!
Alberta Parks park interpretor Michelle Holland, left, presents Easton Upshall, 10, of Grande Prairie, with a prize for completing the nature-based scavenger hunt.
An inquisitive seven-year-old Zyla Halverson, left, of Stony Plain, had many questions for Junior Forest Ranger Karolina Balint, at the Boreal Forest Creature exhibit.

 

