PICs – Bertie celebrates his birthday with friends at park



It was a double celebration everyone enjoyed! Parks Day was celebrated at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park July 21 at noon with many activities and games for children and youth to enjoy. After the heavy rains the night before, the skies broke clear for a warm and sunny day – perfect for park goers to enjoy. Nature-based activities included the Archaeological Dig held by the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum, and several activities hosted By Alberta Parks staff including a scavenger hunt with a focus on park education and activities, Marsh Monsters where participants identified bugs in the park, crafts and games. Junior Forest Rangers also helped with activities. A visit from Alberta Parks mascot Bertie the Beaver thrilled children, only too willing to give him a big hug. When it was announced it was Bertie’s 60th birthday, he even got a few more! A barbecue of hotdogs, hamburgers, cake and refreshments sponsored by Freson Bros. continued until 3 p.m.