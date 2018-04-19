Belli honoured for 39 years of service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department specially honoured one of its longest-serving members during the 48th annual High Prairie Firefighters’ Ball on April 14.



Tony Belli was recognized and thanked as he retires from fire service after 39 years.



He was named a special member before he received a gift of his formal firefighter uniform framed in a shadow box from Fire Chief Ken Melnyk.



“Firefighters agreed to present Tony with an honourary life membership,” Melnyk says.



“He will be missed.”



Belli became a firefighter in 1979 and was committed to help wherever he could.



“It makes me proud to be honoured in this way,” Belli says.



He served in various roles including a time as captain.



“I joined the fire department to assist neighbours, friends and community,” Belli says.



“I enjoyed the time good people to work with.”



“When you’re committed to do it, do it.”



Several other awards were presented.



Luci Martinson was honoured as the Firefighter-of-the-Year.



Deputy Fire Chief Dan Gillmor received an award for 15 years of service.



Capt. Brandon Letendre, Lt. Zac Hamelin, Darcy Foster and Jake Matula were recognized for five years service.



Special thanks were expressed from community and emergency officials.



Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk acknowledged that it takes “a lot of dedication” to serve on the fire department, to answer calls anytime of the day and night.



“Being a volunteer firefighter takes it to a higher level,” Panasiuk says.



“This is a necessary service, what a great service these volunteers do.”



Big Lakes County Councillor Don Charrois spoke on behalf of Reeve Ken Matthews.



“We thank the firefighters for all the good work they do,” Charrois says.



“We appreciate their teamwork with the county.”



High Prairie RCMP thanked firefighters for their role as first responders.



“You don’t know how valuable you are,” Cpl. George Cameron says.



“We work well together.”



Firefighters were thanked by the fire chief.



“You are considered heroes….by your efforts, kindness, sincerity and true professionalism,” Melnyk says.



“I want you to all know that that we as the citizens of High Prairie and area are all grateful for you,” Melnyk says.



“You have given your all, regardless of the outcome of the situation.



“Your support and sacrifice is priceless not only to your loved ones but to all of us in the community.”



As a vital service to the region, he specially acknowledged support from the firefighters’ employers and families.



Melnyk urge residents to thank these employers and firefighters’ family for theirsacrifice to help protect the community.



Residents were also encouraged to support the emergency personnel in a special way.



“I invite everyone, when you hear the sirens, pray for the safe return of firefighters and pray for the well-being of those who might be in danger,” Melnyk.



He also invites more recruits to volunteer for the fire department.



Phone the fire hall at 780-523-3525.