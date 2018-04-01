Being in court no laughing matter, judge tells woman

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie provincial court judge scolded an Atikameg woman by telling her to “show some maturity” during sentencing March 19.



Keara Laboucan, 19, was charged with joyriding but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of stolen property.



Judge J.K. Sihra explained the serious nature of the incident but the four accused, including Laboucan, smiled and quietly laughed.



“You should show some maturity,” said Judge Sihra. “If it’s your property stolen, it’s not funny.”



Court heard that Laboucan took a vehicle in Atikameg without the owner’s permission on Jan. 28, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.



To her credit, when stopped by police, she took responsibility for taking the vehicle.



Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Laboucan. He told court the vehicle belonged to a friend of her mother’s. Laboucan took the vehicle and went looking for her mother.



Judge Sihra did give some credit to Laboucan during sentencing.



“It was to your credit that you were truthful,” she said.



Laboucan was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150.



A young female adult and two female young offenders were also in the vehicle. Charges of possession of stolen property were withdrawn against all three by the Crown.