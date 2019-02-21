Beef group requests more money

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council will consider more funding support for Peace Country Beef and Forage Association.



At its regular meeting Feb. 13, county learned more about the benefits of PCBFA.



A funding request of $30,000 was tabled Jan. 23.



Council wanted to know the benefits of the association to the county.



As well, council wanted to know why Big Lakes annually contributes $55,000 to the association, the highest of 10 funding municipalities.



Other municipalities provide funding that ranges from $7,500 to $45,000.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says Big Lakes council decided several years ago to contribute $55,000 when council considered the PCBFA a great benefit to the county.



Council listened to a presentation by manager Liisa Jeffrey, based at the office in Fairview.



PDBFA operates a satellite office in High Prairie, and offers workshops on various issues, programs, and extension services and field days in the county.



Two of the 10 board members include treasurer John Prinse, of Enilda, and south zone director Kelvin Krahn, of High Prairie.



“We pride ourselves in being a great resource for producers,” Jeffrey says.



She says the PCBFA has 43 members in the Big Lakes Country, about 18 per cent of total memberships.