Beautification to honour Herben



When you see all the lights in the Civic Square again this year, think of Lynn Herben and Grace Burgar. The two women had a dream in the early 1990s to light up the town and what you see today is the fruit of their efforts.



Burgar and Herben spent countless hours in the old water treatment plant sorting through the old bulb lights and making sure they all worked. They also fundraised to buy the lights we all enjoy today and to realize their dream.



This year, the High Prairie Community Beautification Association will honour Herben with their association’s only Lifetime Membership, and ask her or a designate [possibly some grandchildren] to “flip the switch” to turn on the lights Friday, Nov. 30.



“We dedicated Light-Up on Nov. 28, 2014 to Grace Burgar after her passing, and our association thought it was appropriate to recognize Herben for her efforts,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.



“We want to publicly thank Herben again for the insight and dream she had.”



Herben says she was “honoured” when contacted with a special invitation to attend.



“That is very thoughtful,” says Herben. “I am really honoured.”