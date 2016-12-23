Beautification to honour best Christmas yards

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The judging is likely completed by now, but the organizer of the contest to recognize the best yards decorated for Christmas is pleased with what she sees.

“There are quite a few yards decorated nicely, it will be a hard decision,” says Jennifer Anderson.

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decided to recognize the best yards for Christmas after its summer yard contest was so well received. Anderson was put in charge of the contest. She received help from Trish Long judging.

“We were hoping to go around on Monday or Tuesday [Dec. 18-19],” said Anderson during a Dec. 16 interview.

Each yard recognized will receive a certificate and small sign, similar to the Best Yards Contest.

Anderson adds she expects there will be a few of the same winners in each contest, simply because the same people go the extra mile to beautify their yards and show community spirit.