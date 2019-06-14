Beautification shares award with town

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, accepts a framed award and plaque from High Prairie Community Beautification chair Chris Clegg at council’s meeting May 14.

SPN Staff

The High Prairie Community Beautification has shared an award it won last year with High Prairie town council.



On Oct. 20, 2018, Beautification was awarded the Community Spirit Award at the Growing Together Gala, hosted by the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce.



The award recognizes a community group that best exemplifies community spirit.



After receiving the award, Beautification met and decided to have it framed and presented to town council.



Part of the inscription reads: “Beautification appreciates and values the contributions its most valuable partner – the Town of High Prairie. Beautification projects such as High Prairie Light-Up do not exist without the help of dedicated town council and staff. Our board wishes to share this award with the Town of High Prairie and extends its most sincere thanks to the Town of High Prairie for its past and future contributions to its projects. Together, we can make wonderful things happen and continue to grow our ‘Community Spirit’ together.”



Beautification chair Chris Clegg presented Mayor Brian Panasiuk with the award at council’s meeting May 14.



Clegg says he hopes council can find a place to display the award in the town office to show the community what can be accomplished when working together.