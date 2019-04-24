Beautification sends proposal to chamber

SPN Staff

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association wants to partner with the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce to hold two annual contests.



Beautification wrote the chamber April 16 asking if they were interested in co-hosting the Best Yards and Best Christmas Decorations contest for businesses.



“We hold the contests for the residential citizens, we would like to partner with the chamber to expand it to the businesses,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.



The letter was too late for the chamber’s April 18 meeting and will be on the agenda at the May 16.



Clegg says they have had numerous requests over the years to include businesses in their contest, but members felt it was a chamber responsibility. Beautification met April 11 and agreed to partner with the chamber and sent a proposal.



“Trish Long and Jennifer Anderson started a good thing years ago,” says Clegg. “We know the chamber does not have many active members right now, so we are willing to help.”



Beautification is proposing to handle all arrangements of both contests, and asking the chamber for $300 a year to fund both contests. The chamber must also provide at least one judge.



“This is only a proposal and a starting point, we are certainly open to suggestions,” says Clegg, adding Beautification members agree the businesses who make the effort to decorate should be recognized and rewarded.