Beautification honours Herben at Light-Up

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association presented an honourary life membership to Lynn Herben, right. Presenting the membership certificate is Beautification chair Chris Clegg.

Richard Froese

South Peace News



Mild temperatures drew close to an estimated 1,000 people for the 30th annual High Prairie Winter Light-Up at the Civic Plaza on Nov. 30.



Special recognition was given to one of the founders of the event by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association, which annually organizes the event.



Lynn Herben was presented an honourary life membership for her efforts.



“When you see all the lights shining in a few minutes, please think of Lynn Herben and Grace Burgar. These two women had a dream in the early 1990s to light up the town and what you see today is the fruit of their efforts,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.



“Grace Burgar and Lynn Herben spent countless hours in the old water treatment plant sorting through and washing the old bulb lights and making sure they all worked. They also fundraised to buy the lights we enjoyed for years.



“Tonight, please join Beautification in thanking Lynn Herben again for the insight and dream she had, and for making High Prairie Light-Up a reality.”



Some of Herben’s grandchildren helped switch on the Christmas lights to loud applause and cheers.



Government representatives applauded the association and the Town of High Prairie for the popular event.



“This is one of the highlights of my year,” Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee says.



“It was an awesome parade.”



She and Beautification vice-chair Trish Long announced the parade that featured about 15 entries.



Local council representatives added their congratulations.



“This is am amazing turnout,” says High Prairie deputy mayor Arlen Quartly.



Big Lakes County deputy reeve Ken Matthews says the longtime event has a strong history.



“Thirty years is quite an accomplishment for an event in a small town,” he says.



Besides the grand entry from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, the parade included several community groups, churches and businesses.



Crowds flocked along the route in temperatures around -1 C.



Sparkling in the dark, the lights and decorations were a scene of much activity as people photographed the sight and admired the creation.



Inside the fire hall, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were busy for about two hours as they attentively listened to requests from children.



Businesses and stores were also busy with special Christmas promotions.



Other activities highlighted the day.



High Prairie Victory Life Church hosted a Celebrity Chili Cookoff. Jayne Roberts, a member of the church, was the winner of the contest that included four contestants.



New activities included road hockey organized by the High Prairie RCMP, which included a short game against the current and former High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queens.



Frozen milk jug curling and frozen turkey and chicken bowling were cancelled since mild weather prevented solid ice on a lot east of Marigold. However, several other games were held. Alberta Health Services, the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce and Beautification partnered for the activities. The chamber gave away hotdogs and hot chocolate while Marigold gave away popcorn.



Special shopping was offered at the Christmas Market at the Marigold Farmers’ Market and at the seventh annual Christmas Extravaganza home-business craft fair at the Elks Hall downtown.



During the day, Pleasantview Lodge hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar and Tea, and the High Prairie Children’s Resource Council staged its annual Little Elves Party.



Clegg says he believes the added activities this year were well-received given the attendance and interest.



“We will sit down as a group and talk about what happened, and discuss ways to improve Light-Up next year,” says Clegg.



“It was a wonderful event, thanks to community participation.”