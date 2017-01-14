Beautification grant for MacIntyre Park approved

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a great way to end the old year and start the new one.

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association received word Dec. 20 that their application for a grant to upgrade MacIntype Park was approved.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I am pleased to advise you that your Community Facility Enhancement Program application to assist…with the MacIntyre Park redevelopment has been approved for $19,800,” wrote Alberta Culture and Tourism Minster Ricardo Miranda.

“A cheque will be forwarded in the near future.”

Beautification vice-chair Trish Long is the driving force behind the upgrade and submitted the grant application. The money will be a big help in moving the project forward.

“Your organization is to be commended on its hard work in connection with this project. It will have a positive effect on the quality of life in our community,” wrote Miranda.

The project is expected to be completed this year.