Beautification dedicating Light-Up to Bankey

SPN Staff

High Prairie Light-Up 2019 is being dedicated to the founder of the High Prairie Santa Claus Parade.



Anne Bankey, who realized her dream of bringing the parade to High Prairie in 2005, passed away Jan. 21.



The High Prairie Community Beautification Association met Feb. 20 and unanimously approved the dedication.



“It is only fitting that Light-Up be dedicated this year to someone who worked so hard in realizing her dream,” says chair Chris Clegg.



“The parade has become an important part of Light-Up many people enjoy. The fact there seems to be more entries each year shows Bankey’s dream continues and her Christmas spirit survives.”



Bankey brought the idea to town after missing the parade in her home town of Ontario. She organized the first 14 parades.



“It just doesn’t seem like Christmas without a Santa Claus Parade,” said Bankey in 2005.



Light-Up is set for Friday, Nov. 29.