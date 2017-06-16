Beautification celebrates blooming tulips

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Blooming tulips to commemorate the 150th birthday of Canada in 2017 were celebrated by High Prairie Community Beautification Association and partners who planted the bulbs last fall.

Students and seniors gathered by West Prairie River on June 8 for the Bloom Celebration for Canada’s 150th Celebration Garden.

“We are out here today to see the culmination of our combined efforts,” says Beautification vice-president Trish Long, who spoke for president Verna Ogg, who was unable to attend the event.

“With full community support and participation, beautiful things like this can happen.”

Now, if only the followers would co-operate and bloom, Ogg adds.

“I think it’s wonderful to see tulips in our town,” says Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox, who represents the town on the association.

Students from High Prairie Elementary School in Grades 2-3 and Grade 4 students of St. Andrew’s School planted the bulbs with some residents of Pleasantview Lodge and J.B. Wood Extended Care Centre, and Town of High Prairie Public Works staff on Oct. 12.

“It’s a pleasure to see the students participate in the project and I believe it encourages pride in our community,” Cox says.

“Having seniors take part is indicative of their continued interest in their community.”

Natalie Cole-Lamothe’s Grade 2-3 class at HPE helped plant the bulbs by the West Prairie River while Karen Backs’s Grade 4 class at St. Andrew’s planted at the Deep Creek location.

Beautification won 1,000 red and white tulips – 500 White Hakuun and 500 Red Impression bulbs – as one of 150 winners in the ‘150 – 150th Celebration Gardens’ contest Sept. 15.

Town council then decided to buy 1,000 more bulbs to include a raised flower bed on the east side of town.

Ogg also thanked High Prairie Forest Products (West Fraser), ATCO Electric, Freson Bros. and South Peace News for their support.

The contest began to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, and involves Vesey’s Bulbs of P.E.I., and the Canadian Garden Council.