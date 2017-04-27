Beaupré nominated for Edwin Parr Award

Spotlight Staff

Taryn Beaupré of Kinuso School has been named as the 2017 High Prairie School Division nominee for the Edwin Parr Teacher Award.

The award is given to a first-year teacher who goes above and beyond in the duties normally expected of a teacher, says a news release from HPSD.

Beaupré is described by her principal as stellar.

“She is always creating new ways for her students to approach tasks, is full of innovative ideas, and instills a passion and energy for learning in all her students.” says principal Leon Tkachyk.

“Taryn builds strong relationships with all of her students.

“She is constantly greeting students at the door after recess and to start the school day.

“Kids easily engage with her and communicate with her because of her warm and respectful demeanour.

“Taryn shows good understanding of each student’s struggles, challenges, and successes.”

School division administration further acknowledges her.

“Observations and supervision indicate that Taryn is constantly checking in with students and caring for their learning needs as well as their social-emotional needs.” says John Wiedrick, assistant superintendent of human resources.

In addition to helping out with school events like the community barbeques, Christmas concerts, Italian supper night, school dances, skiing trips, curling, and volunteer activities such as 4H, Taryn also coaches extracurricular activities including badminton and track and field.

“High Prairie School Division is proud to have Taryn Beaupré as our nominee for the Alberta School Boards Association 2017 Edwin Parr Teacher Award,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

“Congratulations.”