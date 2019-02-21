‘Battle of the Bots’ underway at Joussard

Paris Gambler reports the news from each class this week from Jousssard School.

Paris Gambler

Joussard Reporter

Greetings, my name is Paris Gambler and I will be the reporter for this month. I talked to students from every class and learned lots of interesting things.



In kindergarten, our students said they have been making hearts. I imagine this might have something to do with Valentine’s Day! They were also excited to tell me that they have been looking at germs through a microscope. That would be fun and interesting.



Our Grade 1 students reported they have been learning about bugs. The kids now know information about lots of different types of bugs. They then use this information to write sentences in their journals. We are very proud of our little writers in Grade 1.



The students in Grade 2 have been learning about their hearts. This is a good time to learn this as everyone seems to be making hearts for Valentine’s Day. The students let me know they had a great time making slime in their STEM class.



Students in Grade 3 were certainly looking forward to a busy Valentine’s Day. They exchanged Valentines, cross-country skied with Spirit North, and had a Valentine’s Day Dance in the evening. Lots of things to keep them busy!



The Grade 4 students told me they are learning about levers in Science, they are playing basketball in P.E. and are looking forward to their Valentine’s Day party. They also said they are excited about their upcoming tubing trip to Little Smoky.



Our Grade 5 class has been learning about evaporation and are looking forward to making crystals soon. They will see the effects of evaporation as these crystals form. This class is also looking forward to their next land-based learning experience in Sucker Creek. They will be learning about harvesting and preparing fish. They might even get a taste!



In Grade 6 our students are polishing up their coding and creative skills for their ‘battling robots.’ The elimination of the battling bots has begun and this is causing huge excitement.



Our Archery Club has begun again and all of the members are having a great time.



Thanks for reading my report. Please do so next week, too.

Archery Club has started at Joussard School. Front to back, Sean Cagro, Lindsey Caudron and Terrance Okemow take aim, hoping for the bull’s-eye!