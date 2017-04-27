Barbecue returns after council agrees to pay tab

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The traditional barbecue held at the end of Seniors Week returns this year, thanks to the Town of High Prairie.

Council unanimously agreed at its April 11 meeting to give $2,000 to Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services to hold the barbecue.

Council began debate with a blunt message delivered by Councillor Debbie Rose, who serves on the FCSS board.

“[The barbecue] won’t happen if we don’t [provide] funds,” said Rose.

Councillor Brian Gilroy wanted to know specifically how the money would be spent. Rose replied for materials and food.

“It is a bit of an estimation,” she said.

Councillor Donna Deynaka was in full support saying council does not do much for its citizens.

“We do nothing…” she said.

In approving the barbecue, council also recognized the fact the event is not only for seniors, but a community event where anyone can attend.

Deynaka was also frustrated at the direction the entire meeting was heading.

“We’ve spent 45 minutes on trivial matters that are, to me no-brainers. Sometimes, you have to do things you have to do. This is a have to do.”

Councillor Brian Panasiuk also supported the funding but he did question procedure.

“Now we’re paying more money than if we let it in the rec budget,” he said, noting the county would have paid half.

Last year, when the town and Big Lakes County did not increase the requisition, the recreation board cut the barbecue from its budget in order to make ends meet due to increased costs in other areas.