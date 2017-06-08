Barbecue plans finalized

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie and High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board’s free barbecue to celebrate the end of Senior’s Week will be held June 9 at Jaycee Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend the celebration, not only to celebrate Senior’s Week, but also to serve as a community function as well.

Town council is footing the $2,000 bill for the barbecue, with recreation board staff supplying the manpower.

The barbecue returns after a one-year absence. Council agreed the barbecue needed to be held. At an earlier meeting, Councillor Donna Deynaka said council does little for its citizens and the barbecue would be a good step forward.

“I agree with [Deynaka],” said Councillor Debbie Rose. “We have to make this happen.”

“This is one of those things we need to do,” added Deynaka.