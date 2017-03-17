Bank employee jailed for fraud

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former Kinuso bank employee, who transferred just over $100,000 from accounts of three seniors to another account over a period of two years, will spend the next year in jail.

Chantal Lina Bonen- fant, 46, of Kinuso, was sentenced to 12 months in jail for fraud over $5,000, when she appeared for sentencing in High Prairie provincial court March 6.

“This constitutes a breach of trust with employers, employees, customers, community, family and neighbours,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

Bonenfant was employed at the Kinuso branch of ATB Financial when she transferred funds of three seniors in their seventies, with accumulated totals of $91,932.82, $9,691.14, and $600 during from August 2012 to July 2014, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Although the total was not disclosed in court, the three figures add up to $102,223.96.

Bonenfant was responsible at the bank to process bank transactions.

“The bank did pay the victims back,” said Linett.

Bonenfant was also ordered to pay back the money.

Bonenfant pleaded guilty at the trial Nov. 22 and expressed remorse before sentencing.

“I want to apologize to the people,” Bonenfant said facing the judge.

“I know I need help.”

Her lawyer, Harry Jong, said she copes with emotional and health issues.

“She has an addictive personality,” Jong said.

He noted his client started playing video lottery terminals about five years ago.

Jong added the fraud situation has deeply impacted her.

“Since this has happened, she had not felt good about herself, and it’s really affected her.”

Bonenfant was immediately terminated when bank administration discovered the fraud.

After serving time, Bonenfant will be placed on probation for six months, with a special condition to get addictions treatment.

“There is reason other than greed for this incident,” said the judge.

During arguments, Linett sought one year in jail, Jong six months.