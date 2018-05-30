PICs – School, community bands perform for public

· by · 0

Drama club players Amara Drefs, left, and John Glover perform in an excerpt of two-act play.

Two High Prairie school bands and an adult band were centre stage at the Spring Concert on May 24 at Prairie River Junior High School. The Prairie River Senior Band and E.W. Pratt Wind Ensemble performed under the leadership of music teacher Crystal Hopps. Several special pieces were performed, including a duet from Monique Roy and Madison Cooper, who also served as master of ceremonies. The Prairie River Drama Club also presented a short excerpt of a two-act play Break a Leg written and directed by Prairie River teacher Michael Olsen. The High Prairie and District Community Band performed under director Collin Rattray. The community band presents its annual spring concert June 9 at the Park Theatre at 2 p.m.

The Prairie River Senior Band performs. In front, left-right, are Freddy Yellowknee, Shaun Strebchuk, Danni Goodswimmer and Alyssa Gray. In the back is Lukijan Strebchuk. Missing in the photo is the drummer, Ryan Martin.
Desiree Bissell of the E.W. Pratt Wind Ensemble plays a solo.
The E.W. Pratt Wind Ensemble performs. Left-right, are music teacher Crystal Hopps, drama teacher Michael Olsen, and students Kaitlyn Jong and Monique Roy.
High Prairie Community Band performs. In front is Magalie Frechette, behind is Kyle Rosychuk.

 

Share this post

Post Comment