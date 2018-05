Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two school bands, a school drama club and an adult band will take centre state at the Spring Concert on May 24 at Prairie River Junior High School at 7 p.m.



The Prairie River Concert Band and E.W. Pratt Wind Ensemble will perform, along with the Prairie River Drama Club.



High Prairie and District Community Band performs its annual concert to conclude its third season.



Admission is free and everyone is welcome.