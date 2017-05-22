Badminton players excel at zone, provincial tournaments

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Badminton players at three local schools achieved honours this season at the highest level of competition afforded to them.

A Prairie River Junior High School team won gold in senior mixed doubles at the Northwest Zone Tournament at Grimshaw May 5-6. Avery McNabb and Sarah Cairns won five games with their only loss coming in round-robin play.

PRJH teammate Dave Espina placed second in junior boy’s singles. He played five matches and won them all until the final.

The PRJH team was coached by Kyle Tucker.

St. Andrew’s School players won medals at the Northwest Zones. Andres Scarborough won silver in senior boy’s singles while Jayden Rothwell captured a bronze in intermediate boy’s singles.

The St. Andrew’s team was coached by Ryan Herben.

E.W. Pratt High School sent several players to provincials at Red Deer May 5-6 after placing at zones on April 28-29.

Brandon McNabb and Michael Ablog won the zone title in senior men’s doubles. At Provincials, they placed sixth in the A Pool. The team went 3-0 in round-robin play, then lost their quarter-final match.

Coach Kim Elliott says the highlight of the trip was that Ablog was offered a scholarship to Kings University.

Trista Calhoon and Katrina Reade won zones in women’s doubles. At provincials, they placed second in the B Pool.

Austin Doan and Taneille Crooks won silver at zones in senior mixed doubles. They were winless at provincials.