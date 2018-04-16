Award-winning author to visit library April 25

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A popular children’s author is coming to the High Prairie Municipal Library April 25.



Jacqueline Guest will speak beginning at 6 p.m. Her presentation is open to all ages and free.



Guest and her award-winning books are unique in that many of the main characters come from different ethnic backgrounds including First Nations, Inuit or Metis.



Guest’s characters face issues common to every child such as bullying, blended families and physical challenges and are strong role models for today’s youth.



She also writes history; her local presentation will feature the laying of the first Trans-Atlantic cable and is called Ghost Messages. Her historical novels for young readers present Canada’s vibrant past.



The visit is sponsored by the Young Alberta Book Society and Cenovus Energy.