Carla Auger, left, receives her $288 prize from Helen Koski, Tuesday night league manager, representing the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture.

Each year the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture awards Bowler-of-the-Year awards to the bowlers who rolled the high single during the season. The award presented is based on $1 per point. Carla Auger won her 15th title by rolling a 288 single while Carl Willier won his second title after rolling a 336. Each have their names inscribed on the plaque.