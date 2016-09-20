Auger, Supernault latest Bold Eagle grads

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two young people from the High Prairie area completed Aboriginal military training in Wainwright this summer.

Cousins Dakota Auger and Brittany Super- nault graduated from the six-week Bold Eagle program at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright. Ceremonies were held Aug. 11 for a class of 38 youth.

A graduation certificate earns Basic Military Qualifications which allows them to become a priority candidate for the RCMP, other police services, or Canadian Armed Forces.

“I’m hoping to get into the RCMP or Edmonton Police Service,” says Auger, 20, of Grouard.

“It helped make me a better person overall.”

With physical discipline and training similar to the RCMP Depot in Regina, he says the program is another step to enter his career passion.

“I’ve been speaking with recruiters from the Edmonton Police Service helping me with my application,” says Auger.

The program was also beneficial, even for students who don’t want to pursue a police or military career.

“Ever since I was young, I wanted to see what the military was about and it might help me in my career path,” says Supernault, of East Prairie Metis Settlement.

“What I’m really passionate about is becoming an actress.”

That would follow in the footsteps of her older sister, Roseanne Supernault.

“I highly recommend the program to all youth,” Supernault says. “You learn so much about yourself and others.”

During the course, they learned about discipline, respect, time management, how to build confidence, and skills needed to succeed in life.

Now living in Edmonton, Supernault plans to enrol in Grade 11 at the Victoria School of Arts.

The Bold Eagle program was established 27 years ago for Aboriginal youth who have completed a minimum Grade 10 education. The program has an ongoing active partnership with National Defence and Aboriginal organizations.