Attempt to flee from police fails

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former High Prairie man was one of two men arrested Feb. 27 by Valleyview RCMP.



Media Relations Group Cpl. Laurel Scott says Brennan Wishart, 32, and Michael Stemmler, 28, were arrested after they were seen stealing an ATV near Valleyview.



Scott credits the assistance of the public in making the arrests.



“The RCMP is pleased with the cooperation and information provided by the local residents.”



At 10:50 a.m., police received a complaint of trespassing in progress on a rural property in the M.D. of Greenview. A neighbour caught two male suspects stealing an ATV and called the property owners, then police.



“The RCMP secured the area and ensured the males were contained until Police Dog Services and Air Support arrived,” says Scott.



It didn’t stop Wishart and Stemmler from trying to flee, however.



“After taking the ATV, driving through fields, getting stuck, fleeing from police, then crashing the ATV and fleeing on foot, the males were eventually apprehended,” says Scott.



“Local citizens worked with the RCMP to provide information about the land accesses, and possible sightings of the males,” she adds.



Wishart and Stemmler face charges of breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and flight from police.



Stemmler was remanded into custody while Wishart was released on a $2,000 cash bail under numerous conditions by which he must abide.



“This incident highlighted a great partnership between the property owners in this community and the RCMP members dispatched to investigate this complaint” says Valleyview RCMP S/Sgt. Carolin Respet.