Atoms fall short in Picture Butte

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Atom Regals lost the semi-final to the eventual champions at the Alberta Atom B Provincials in Picture Butte March 17.



The Regals lost to the home club 7-3. Picture Butte would go on to win the final 6-4 over Kitscoty.



The Regals were undefeated in their pool in the eight-team, two-division tournament. The Regals tied the 3 Cs from Castor 6-6 on March 14, then won back-to-back games. They defeated High Country 6-4 on March 15, then destroyed Westlock 13-4 March 16 to qualify for the semi-final.