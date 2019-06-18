Atikameg man facing charges after fatal collision

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An adult male has been arrested and charged after an early morning collision June 17.

RCMP Media Relations Group Cpl. Chris Warren says RCMP responded to a call at about 4 a.m. of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 750, 100 km northeast of High Prairie.

“Five occupants were on board of a van that left the roadway. Unfortunately, one of the passengers was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was arrested on scene,” says Warren.

Jamie Lane Grey, 45, of Atikameg First Nation, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing the death of Myrna Leigh Gladue, 42, also of Atikameg First Nation.

All other occupants were treated for minor injuries.

Grey was remanded into custody to appear in Slave Lake Provincial Court June 19.