Athletic awards presented to Saints



St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie honoured its top athletes during its athletics awards night and banquet June 12. “Tonight is a celebration of our student athletes and the school pride they have spread this year through their accomplishments and effort,” athletic director Stewart McIntyre says. He trusts the banquet and awards night will become annual. Following are the winners.

Senior Women’s Volleyball

Most Improved Player – Jerzie Lamouche.

Rookie of the Year – Heaven Supernault.

Most Valuable Player – Jamie Auger.

Junior A Girl’s Volleyball

Most Improved Player – Allison Donahue.

Rookie of the Year – Heidi Porisky.

Most Valuable Player – Daisy Porisky.

Junior B Girl’s Volleyball

Most Improved Player – Kassiandra Hamelin.

Rookie of the Year – Sage Keay.

Most Valuable Player – Elle MacIntosh.

Cross-Country Running

Top Female Runner – Brenna MacBeth.

Top Male Runner – Keenan Price.

Golf

Top Female Golfer – Brooke Gauchier.

Top Male Golfer – Jacob Rich.

Senior Men’s Basketball

Most Improved Player – Kyle Frith.

Rookie of the Year – Evan Gladue.

Most Valuable Player – Dorin Shaw.

Junior Boy’s Basketball

Most Improved Player – Caleb Pruden.

Rookie of the Year – Brenden Kasinec.

Most Valuable Player – Ethan Smith.

Junior Girl’s Basketball

Most Improved Player – Finn Marko.

Rookie of the Year – Jessica Gordon.

Most Valuable Player – Macey Shaw.

Junior Badminton

Top Female – Kirsten Bruder

Top Male – Jace Supernault.

Senior Badminton

Top Female – Heaven Supernault.

Top Male – Seb Lamoureux.

Track and Field

Top Female – Ella Deering.

Top Male – Dorin Shaw.

Coach-of-the-Year

Jason Cottingham, Junior A Girl’s Volleyball.