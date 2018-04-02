ATB, concert help fill food bank’s shelves



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Food Bank was the big winner in a ‘food’raiser and a fundraiser March 17.



ATB Financial collected food at the Park Theatre on March 17 and hosted a free viewing of the digital 3D movie A Wrinkle in Time where people were requested to donate food to the food bank.



“We wanted to create happiness in the community and a free movie for people to enjoy,” says Noelle Scheck, ATB customer service representative.



“We also encouraged people to pay it forward and donate to the food bank and make other people happy, too.”



Response was good as movie-goers filled the food bank box with food.



“We appreciate everyone who donated to the food bank and the organizers,” says Kim Dumont, food bank co-ordinator.



The promotion was another way ATB gives to the community.



“ATB encourages its branches and staff to support their communities in various ways,” Scheck says.



Organizers are grateful for all those who supported the event.



“We also plan to consider other similar events in the future,” Scheck says.



ATB annually hosts fundraisers to support the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and the United Way.



More money was raised for the food bank in the evening as an AC/DC tribute band was centre stage at a concert at the Edmo Peyre Hall.



“Everyone had a great time and enjoyed the entertainment,” Dumont says.



About 300 people attended the concert. No figure of funds raised was confirmed.



“We’ve had good support from previous concert fundraisers and we were asked if we wanted to host an AC/DC band,” Dumont says.



While the concert is the major annual fundraiser for the food bank, the organization fills its shelves by raising money and holding food drives throughout the year.

