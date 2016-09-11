Artifact-of-the-Week September 7, 2016

The High Prairie and District Museum has several toys from long ago in its collection. Gloria Nelson donated a toy truck in 1992. The entire truck is metal, the wheels do roll. It seems the truck was made in two parts, then welded together. The truck was purchased at an antique sale in Slave Lake. A guest at the museum years ago told staff the truck likely came from the 1930s. Each week, the museum presents an artifact. Drop by during regular hours to see this item and more. For all inquiries, please call curator Darlene Adams at the museum at [780] 523-2601.