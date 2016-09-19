Artifact-of-the-Week September 14, 2016

The High Prairie and District Museum has the Certificate of Incorporation of the High Prairie Curling Club in its possession. The curling club was incorporated on Nov. 16, 1933. The first curling rink in High Prairie was built by Dan McDougall in 1929, on the corner of 47 Street and 53 Avenue. The curling club has provided many hours of enjoyment and produced many championship curlers in its history. Each week, the museum presents an artifact. Drop by during regular hours to see this item and more. For all inquiries, please call curator Darlene Adams at the museum at [780] 523-2601.